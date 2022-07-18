Man arrested after human remains found at Huntington Beach mobile home park

Authorities have arrested a 34-year-old man after finding and excavating human remains at a Huntington Beach mobile home park.

Residents of the mobile home park began calling in reports of a foul odor Saturday. Police arrived at the Slater Avenue scene at about 3 p.m. and found the remains of an unidentified adult woman.

"Based on the evidence located at the scene and the preliminary investigation, officers determined it to be a suspicious death," said Jessica Cuchilla, spokesperson for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Police initially brought in a man identified as a person of interest in the case for questioning Sunday morning. The man, Antonio Padilla of Huntington Beach, was arrested on suspicion of homicide later that evening, Cuchilla said.

Police declined to provide further details about how the woman's remains were found or the identity of the woman.

The investigation is still underway, and police said there isn't a current threat to public safety.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.