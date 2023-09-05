Man arrested after hundreds of hypodermic needles left at West Warwick gazebo

WEST WARWICK − A 56-year-old West Warwick man has been charged after police found hundreds of uncapped hypodermic needles scattered at the Arctic Majestic Gazebo.

A police officer discovered the needles on the concrete slab under the gazebo at about 4 a.m. Sunday while doing a routine check at the gazebo, a community gathering area at 1251 Main Street that sometimes hosts concerts.

The police officer also noticed "illogical" and "fragmented" writing at the gazebo that had been written with bar soap, the police said in a press release.

After an investigation by the patrol and detective divisions, the police identified a suspect and arrested him Sunday afternoon at a residence in West Warwick, the police said. He was charged with vandalism/malicious injury to property and arraigned by a bail commissioner.

The suspect was held as a bail violator and transferred to the Adult Correctional Institutions, with another arraignment scheduled for Tuesday at District Court, Warwick.

The police contacted a biohazards cleanup company, which cleaned the gazebo and disposed of the needles.

