Man arrested, identified after police find 1,200 catalytic converters in storage unit

Phoenix police have identified the man arrested after over 1,200 catalytic converters were found in a storage unit Thursday.

An investigation began in January after police suspected Shelton Ford, 48, of possessing a large number of catalytic converters. The investigation led to a search warrant of a storage unit located near the 3600 block of Washington Street, across from Sky Harbor International Airport, according to police.

Police estimate the value of the catalytic converters to be more than $195,000.

According to police, many of the catalytic converters had fresh cuts, leading to the belief they were removed and stolen from a vehicle.

Ford was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on numerous counts of possessing used catalytic converters by an unauthorized person. Police say additional charges may come after a review by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

There has been a rise in catalytic converter thefts over the past two years.

A study from BeenVerified stated that in Arizona there were 30 catalytic converter thefts in 2019, 142 in 2020 and 2,046 in 2021.

Converters are a target for theft as they contain valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The theft of this vehicle part can be done in minutes and sold to recyclers for $50 to $250 each, according to BeenVerified. The cost for vehicle owners to repair catalytic converters is between $1,000 and $3,000.

To prevent these thefts, parking inside, in well-lit areas or places with high traffic is encouraged. Installing a security camera is also an option.

Another way to deter this crime is to get the VIN number or license plate etched onto the converter so police can track it if it gets stolen. There are also guards available for purchase that make the converter harder to remove.

