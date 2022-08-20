Man arrested, identified as the shooter at Lake County gaming café, police say

A 33-year-old man has been identified as the shooter of an internet café armed robbery, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Travontae Harley was arrested Friday in connection to the Hot Spot robbery in Dona Vista.

According to a news release, deputies received a call around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday about an attempted armed robbery at an internet gaming establishment in the 37400 block of State Road 19.

Read: “It was so fast, insanely fast’: 4-year-old boy, dog killed in Cocoa house fire, officials say

Once LCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they said they were told a man had shot a security guard and fled. Police said the victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

Deputies said surveillance video showed two Black suspects had fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Read: Troopers investigate deadly crash involving a pedestrian and Tesla

At another internet café robbery, police found a cell phone that was connected to Harley’s cards and social media account.

Deputies arrested Harley during a traffic stop Friday and after searching the Nissan Frontier, they found a Wawa receipt on the same day as the robbery.

Read: Mechanical failure to blame for plane crash on busy Orange County road, FHP says

LCSO said the gas station surveillance video showed the suspects’ clothing matched the suspects in the Hot Stop robbery three hours later.

Detectives said they are still looking for a second suspect who was also at the Hot Spot robbery.

See a map of the Hot Spot location below:

Travontae Harley, 33, was arrested Friday in connection to the Hot Spot robbery in Dona Vista.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.