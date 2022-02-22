Man arrested in identity theft investigation

Feb. 22—The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man on identity theft charges.

Shawn G. Cox was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with theft of the identity of another without consent, theft by deception including cold checks, and contempt of court libel/slander and resistance to order.

On Jan. 21, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Department was contacted by a man who suspected Cox had opened up fraudulent lines for a cell phone plan under his name. The lines in question were opened in December 2021 and the victim claimed he was not aware of them until later due to a recent move. The victim advised Cox had used his vehicle and taken his wallet several times before.

After meeting with the victim, the deputy contacted his cell phone service, who said they could not give any information without the victim present on the phone as well. The victim gave permission. Sometime later, the area of the store where the fraudulent lines had been opened was confirmed to be Madison County. The victim also claimed Cox had an active Casey Law warrant for his arrest.

Roughly a month later on Feb. 17, the deputy found and arrested Cox due to the warrant and read him his Miranda Rights. Cox consented to speak with law enforcement. Cox claimed he had spoken to the victim about using his debit card and purchase a government phone for $100 and that the victim had consented and given verbal permission over the phone to the cell phone service.

After Cox was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center, the victim once again spoke with the deputy — refuting Cox's claim he had asked permission to borrow a debit card and purchase the $100 phone. The victim claimed that Cox had used the victim's phone to call the cell phone service and pretend to be the victim. During this alleged call, Cox used the victim's identification card and debit card to open up the phone lines and added a watch as well.

Other arrests include:

* Jaqueline Tillery, Mount Vernon, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil and fentanyl derivatives), and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

* Clifton Young, Lexington, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of being a persistent felony offender, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.