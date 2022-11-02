Man arrested in Illinois in connection with July homicide of Nashville man

A man wanted in connection to the July homicide of Kentrail Williams was arrested in Kane County, Illinois.

Markarion Cole, 21, is charged with criminal homicide, according to a Metro Nashville Police release. Police said the shooting was targeted.

Williams was fatally shot July 22 at the Thornton's Market on Eagle View Boulevard at Bell Road in Antioch as he was walking out of the store, the release said. He died after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

