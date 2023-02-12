Man arrested in Illinois, to face charges in Nashville homicide

Nashville police issued a warrant for a 49-year-old male for a homicide in late December, leading to the man's arrest in Illinois.

SWAT officers in Joliet, Illinois, arrested Andra Christman on Saturday night after an Illinois citizen provided information to law enforcement related to the death of Starlena Sullivan, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release.

Sullivan, a 31-year-old woman, was found shot to death in a Nashville creek off Fairview Drive. Nashville police say Christman was Sullivan's boyfriend.

In addition to murder charges, Christman was wanted for violating his probation stemming from a felony gun conviction, the MNPD news release said.

Christman is currently jailed in Illinois and is being held without bond. He awaits extradition proceedings to return him to Nashville.

