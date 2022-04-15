Man arrested after impregnating a 12-year-old family member, Adairsville police say

A months-long investigation into a man accused of molesting one of his family members has ended in his arrest.

According to a police, a 12-year-old girl went to the doctor because she felt sick in November and found out she was pregnant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say that after a lengthy investigation, they received a search warrant to test 32-year-old Courtney Spears’ DNA. Spears is a family member of the 12-year-old, but police have not commented further on their relationship.

DNA results showed that Spears was the father of the the child.

Spears is being charged with two counts of incest, two counts of rape and two counts of child molestation.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is being held in the Bartow County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS: