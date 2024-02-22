Man arrested for incest, statutory rape at Calhoun hotel, sheriff’s office says

A Georgia man was arrested at a Calhoun hotel and is now facing criminal charges of incest and statutory rape.

According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a report about a minor being sexually abused on Feb. 20.

Witnesses were interviewed during the investigation and detectives gathered electronic evidence, according to deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Soon, the investigation narrowed in on Cody Lee Whitfield, 35, who was in Room 122 of an Executive Inn in Calhoun.

Whitfield was taken in for questioning, then charged with statutory rape and incest. He is being held in the Gordon County Jail, pending bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

They have not commented on Whitfield’s relation to the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: