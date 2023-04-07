Man arrested for indecent exposure in south Charlotte

After a video circulated on social media showing a man exposing himself in public in a south Charlotte neighborhood, police announced on Friday that the man had been arrested.

Channel 9 got a tip about the video being posted on Wednesday. The person filming the video approaches a red Mazda SUV with the driver’s side door open, and there’s a man sitting halfway inside the car exposing his genitalia.

The person filming the video calls the man a pervert, and he shuts the door after she walks by.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Wednesday’s incident was on Fairwood Avenue, and it was actually the second case that was reported this week. The first case was reported on Sunday on Marble Street, which is just northeast of Freedom Drive.

Detectives began investigating and identified 47-year-old Aaron Troy Williams as the suspect. CMPD reported on Friday that Williams had been arrested.

CMPD says Williams is facing two charges of indecent exposure.

