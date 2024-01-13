Man arrested in Indiana; following pursuit with possible Somerset ties

Jan. 13—A man sought with possible ties to a "violent" Somerset crime was apprehended Thursday following a 12-mile chase in the state of Indiana, investigators there said.

Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar said her office and Somerset police are in contact with authorities in southern Indiana — but could not discuss specifics on Friday.

She declined to comment when asked about the Somerset incident that police in Indiana referenced, saying only that an "active, ongoing" local investigation was underway.

"I cannot confirm anything ... at this point," Metzgar said.

Metzgar spoke with The Tribune- Democrat after the Jeffersonville Police Department released details that a man named Andrew Vega, of Pennsylvania, was apprehended and charged with reckless driving and fleeing law enforcement for leading them on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

Regional SWAT officers assisted the department after Vega was pulled over about five miles north of Louisville, Kentucky, and then drove north on Interstate 65 in Indiana, police said in a media release Friday.

Jeffersonville police said that Somerset police were looking for a vehicle matching the one Vega allegedly was traveling in, which led to the stop — something Metzgar said it was too soon to elaborate on Friday.

As of Friday, no charges had been filed in Somerset County against a person named Andrew Vega for any crimes, online court records showed.

Officers from several Indiana police departments established a perimeter after Vega allegedly fled his vehicle. They found him "within minutes," and he was taken into custody without incident at 9:04 p.m., Jeffersonville police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said.

"This situation could have ended very differently," he said, crediting officers for using their experience and "reasonable deescalation practices" to bring the man into custody.

The vehicle in which Vega was traveling was impounded and a search warrant was being acquired, according to the release.

Vega was being lodged in prison on $100,000 bond, Jeffersonville police said.