Man arrested at Indianapolis airport in connection with November homicide, police say

A 23-year-old was arrested at the Indianapolis airport on Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting in November, police said.

Indianapolis police on Sunday arrested Laseanne Strode in connection to the killing of Jeffrey Herald, who officers found shot at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Pleasant Hill Circle on Nov. 27. Herald, 42, died at a hospital.

Officials said Strode was detained after departing a plane at the Indianapolis International Airport by officers with the Violent Crimes Unit, Air Marshals and airport police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said more information about his arrest would be released.

Strode has been preliminarily charged with two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to jail records.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

This story will be updated.

