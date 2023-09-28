Man arrested, indicted in connection to shooting at Lil Baby concert inside FedExForum

One man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting inside FedExForum during a Lil Baby concert that left one man critically injured.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Kevin Young, 22, was developed as a suspect and arrested Wednesday by officers from the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, Gun Crimes Unit, Fugitive Team, Appling Farms Task Force, ATF and Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team.

"During the course of the investigation (Young) was developed as the suspect responsible for the shooting at the FedExForum on September 7, 2023," MPD said in a press release. "Kevin Young, aka 'Kata2tymes,' is a known and well-documented gang member associated with the Rich and Ruthless Gang."

Young was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony weapons charges, felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. The reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon charges are the two connected to the FedExForum shooting and have been charged separately from the other charges.

According to MPD, Young had previously been arrested on first-degree murder charges in 2017 and for aggravated assault in 2019.

Court records show a grand jury returned an indictment against Young Tuesday, and a warrant was subsequently issued.

Police officers went to an address in the 2000 block of Duncanshire Road, just off Germantown Parkway, to arrest Young, according to a press release.

"Young was located and apprehended at this location without incident," MPD said.

MPD said two other individuals were at the residence and charged with several offenses unrelated to the shooting at the Lil Baby concert.

According to MPD, a search warrant was obtained by detectives and the department said detectives found multiple firearms, extended magazines and over 400 grams of marijuana.

Young is being held on a $150,000 bail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Man indicted in connection to Lil Baby concert shooting at FedExForum