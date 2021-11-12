Man arrested inside senior center after fleeing from law enforcement

Nov. 12—The Yuba City Police Department apprehended a man inside the Yuba City Senior Center on Wednesday after the man fled from law enforcement, according to a department news release.

At around 9 a.m., officers responded to Kingwood Park on Gray Avenue after a call about a man holding a shovel handle and threatening to kill a woman. When officers arrived, they found Christopher Borden, 50, hiding in bushes near the senior center in the 700 block of Ainsley Avenue. Borden allegedly refused to listen to officers' requests and he ran from officers into the senior center where a ceramics class was being held. Officers cornered him in the room and after a brief physical struggle, Borden was taken into custody, according to the release.

No one was injured at the senior center. Borden was booked into Sutter County Jail for criminal threats, physically resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of late Thursday, Borden remained in custody on $50,000 bail.