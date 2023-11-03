Man arrested for intentionally ramming Bethel Park police cruiser

In new court documents, Bethel Park police detailed how 37-year-old Scott Levy allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon, ramming it into the front of the police cruiser.

According to the police report, Levy took them on a short chase from the shopping plaza on Library Road in Bethel Park, down the street to his girlfriend’s house on Lytle Road.

Levy has been arrested four times in the past for driving without a license, and because he’s a repeat offender in the area, an officer recognized his car on Thursday night just before 10 p.m. parked in the shopping plaza, according to court documents.

The officer watched Levy and his pregnant girlfriend load groceries into his car, then police say he got behind the wheel and drove off.

That’s when the officer began to follow him trying to pull him over once on Lytle Road. Levy instead turned around. Now, facing the officer, he accelerated, hitting the officer’s cruiser head-on, according to the complaint.

Levy didn’t stop. He continued to pull into his girlfriend’s driveway, leaving tire marks behind. Investigators say he then jumped out of the car and ran and hid inside a shed in the backyard until officers arrested him.

Levy’s car was then searched, and his girlfriend questioned; inside the car, police say they found drugs.

Levy is now facing several charges including a felony for aggravated assault.

