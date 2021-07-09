Man arrested in Iowa on suspicion of murder in St. Paul shooting

Jul. 9—Police in Iowa have arrested a St. Paul man on suspicion of murder for a Dayton's Bluff shooting this week.

Ames police officers took Brian Devon Booth, 20, into custody just after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to St. Paul police. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Booth is suspected of fatally shooting Kiefer M. Morgan, 30, around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

Morgan was killed in a home in the 1100 block of Pacific Street. Police said Morgan lived at the residence, which is a rental property.

Because the case is ongoing, Linders said he can't discuss what led to the shooting. Investigators have said it did not appear random.