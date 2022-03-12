Man arrested in January fatal shooting in Tampa

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in January.

Xavier K. Felton faces charges of first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and tampering with evidence in connection with the shooting, which occurred the afternoon of Jan. 3 at the entrance of Riviera Apartments in the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Court.

Tampa police said the victim had been driving a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with someone in another vehicle. The victim was killed and bullet holes were found on the driver’s side of the car. Police determined that the victim had been fired upon and returned fire.

A witness told police that a red vehicle had been behind the victim’s car prior to the shooting. The car’s driver pulled up next to the victim’s car and “gunfire erupted from the passenger side,” police said in a news release Friday night.

Detectives were able to identify the vehicle and find video surveillance that showed it in the area for several minutes prior to the homicide. The video also showed a front seat passenger, who was later identified as Felton.

The name of the victim has not been released.