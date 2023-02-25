Man arrested in January shooting; El Paso police search for second suspect

El Paso police arrested a suspect in a January shooting in West El Paso, but still are searching for a second suspect, officials said.

Colleak Denzel Mciver, 29, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm in connection with a Jan. 13 shooting in the 2700 block of North Mesa Street, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Officers responded to the January shooting at about 2 a.m. after receiving a report of a fight with weapons, officials said.

Bullet casings were found at the scene, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The Police Department's Gang Unit then took over the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators identified Mciver as one of the two shooters involved in the incident. No further information on how Mciver was identified by police was released.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Mciver had yet to post bail as of Friday afternoon, jail logs show,

The El Paso Police Department is seeking information from the public about the second shooter's identity. Peoplewith information are urged to call the police at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

