Man arrested for Johnson County GameStop robbery after employees allegedly tied up

A Kansas City, Kansas, man was arrested Monday for a Johnson County GameStop robbery in which employees were allegedly held at gunpoint and tied up.

Sylvester Pickett, 30, was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

On Feb. 12, two suspects entered the store on the 9700 block of Quivira Road near Oak Park Mall. One suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and began making threats. After restraining two employees, the men began loading up merchandise, according to a statement from the Lenexa Police Department.

During the robbery, a customer walked in and was also detained.

Police later shared security footage of the robbery, which shows two men wearing face masks carrying out boxes of products. The release alleges the suspects drove away in a silver Hyundai SUV.

Court documents allege Pickett took somewhere between $1,500 to $25,000 worth of games.

Pickett’s bond has been set at $200,000. He remains in custody in Johnson County Jail and is set appear in court March 1.

Lenexa police are still searching for the second suspect, a slender male wearing a dark hoodie and shorts, according to Master Police Officer Danny Chavez.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the robbery or second suspect to contact them at 913-825-8169.