Man arrested after judge denies request for restraining order

Jun. 14—AMESBURY — About an hour after a local man left a Newburyport District Court room in a huff after a judge denied him a harassment prevention order against his ex-partner, police arrested him outside the Amesbury fire station for disturbing the peace and brought him back to court.

Austin DeSantis, 21, of Brown Avenue saw that charge and a disorderly conduct charge generally continued for two months. During that time, he must stay away from the Amesbury Police and Fire departments, except for an emergency.

About 9:30 a.m. on June 8, Judge Peter Doyle denied DeSantis' motion for a harassment prevention order, saying his claim did not rise to the legal level where a order could be granted. DeSantis said his ex-partner was "blowing up" his phone by calling him repeatedly. He claimed that when he blocked her number, she called using different numbers.

Upon hearing Doyle's pronouncement, an exasperated DeSantis briskly walked away from the podium while muttering words to himself.

Before his appearance in court, he was seen speaking to a Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center volunteer in the courthouse's clerk section. The volunteer accompanied him into the courtroom and stood beside him as he pleaded his case.

Soon after leaving the courthouse, DeSantis drove back to Amesbury and stopped at the police station. He spoke to Officer Jonathan Morrill, who told him he had no control over who received a harassment prevention order.

"Austin started to yell at me in frustration and told me that the court and police department always tell him to 'get lost' and that we don't do our job," Morrill said.

After a few seconds of being yelled at, Morrill told DeSantis the conversation was over and that he needed to leave the lobby. As DeSantis left, he hurled expletives at the officer and a dispatcher. DeSantis then began walking back and forth in front of the station while yelling.

By the time Morrill made it outside, DeSantis had walked over to the fire station next door. He repeatedly yelled "(expletive) the Amesbury police," or something similar," Morrill wrote in his report.

As Morrill approached DeSantis, firefighters and pedestrians began to gather in front of the station to find out what was happening. DeSantis refused to calm down, prompting Morrill to tell him he was under arrest for disturbing the peace.

"Austin started walking towards me with his hands in front of him yelling 'shoot me, shoot me, just shoot me,'" Morrill wrote in his report.

As Morrill pulled out his handcuffs, DeSantis bolted toward the Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank building.

Officer Troy Burrell prevented him from going far in that direction so DeSantis headed toward the Morning Buzz Cafe on Friend Street. He was met by Morrill and Officer Craig Lesage, who arrested him and placed him in a cruiser for the short ride to the police station, according to Morrill's report.

