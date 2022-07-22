Man arrested after July 12 shooting with Larimer County deputies on Prospect Road

A man was arrested Wednesday following a July 12 shooting involving Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies on Prospect Road in Fort Collins.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. July 12 near the intersection of Prospect Road and Sharp Point Drive, east of Timberline Road, and the investigation closed Prospect overnight.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office previously said a sheriff's deputy was trying to stop a vehicle "driving at a high rate of speed" on Timberline prior to the shooting. Fort Collins Police Services is leading the investigation into the shooting and shared additional details in a news release about the driver's arrest Friday.

Police say that after the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the 2009 silver Ford Escape pulled over on Prospect Road just east of Specht Point Road and fired multiple shots toward two responding deputies — the deputy who initiated the traffic stop and another who came to the scene to help. Both of those deputies, who have not been named, returned fire.

Police say the driver then came toward the deputies' patrol vehicles on foot, still armed, and a "brief struggle ensued," during which one of the deputies fired his weapon. The man was injured in that shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The deputies were not injured, nor was a K-9 inside the vehicle of the deputy who initiated the traffic stop, according to police. A vehicle passing by during the shooting was hit by gunfire, but its occupants weren't injured, police said.

Bryan Erdbruegger was booked into the Larimer County Jail on July 20 following his release from the hospital. Erdbruegger is accused of multiple felonies in connection with the incident but online court records did not show that formal charges had been filed as of early Friday afternoon. The Coloradoan has asked the district attorney's office if formal charges have been filed.

The Critical Incident Response Team investigation led by Fort Collins police is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have seen a silver Ford Escape around Timberline Road between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on July 12 to call Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340.

The Coloradoan did not find any prior criminal history in Colorado for Erdbruegger in a search of online court records. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 1. As of Friday afternoon, he remained in the jail with bond set at $200,000.

This was the fifth shooting involving Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies this year, according to Coloradoan records.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man arrested after shooting with Larimer deputies in Fort Collins