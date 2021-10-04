Man arrested in July shooting death outside St. Petersburg rental hall

ST. PETERSBURG — A 32-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting death in July outside a St. Petersburg rental hall.

Michael Anthony Peak Jr. was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree murder. He’s accused of killing Eric Thornhill Chavis, of St. Petersburg, as a large crowd gathered outside Leanne’s Rental Hall, 1566 16th St. S.

Police said at the time that there were 100 to 150 people at the rental hall when shots broke out July 5.

Chavis was being held without bail at the Pinellas County Jail on Monday afternoon.