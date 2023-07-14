Man arrested in June 2022 shooting of 41-year-old Indianapolis father

More than a year after he was killed at his home with his two sons inside, police have made an arrest in the death of 41-year-old Ervin Crabtree.

Crabtree was shot inside the home in the 2300 block of Stuart Street on the east side of Indianapolis on June 17, 2022. Police were called to the scene by Crabtree’s college-aged son, who was playing video games in the basement when he heard gunshots. Officers also found the man’s 5-year-old son uninjured inside the house, according to court records.

Crabtree was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital.

Jerry Poge, 20, is now facing murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury charges in Crabtree’s death, court records show.

Poge was already in custody in connection with an unrelated case when prosecutors filed the charges in Crabtree’s killing, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Online court records show Poge faces seven counts in a 2022 case, including burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and theft of a firearm.

While investigating the shooting, police found spent shell casings and a significant amount of money, narcotics and paraphernalia at the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit for Poge’s arrest.

The following day, investigators received a tip from someone who said they viewed footage from the home’s Ring doorbell and recognized Poge.

American Annihilation: US families face a unique danger – murder from within

Detectives obtained the footage via a search warrant. The video showed that about 40 minutes before the shooting someone knocked on the door and identified himself as “Lil Jerry,” according to the affidavit.

About 30 minutes later, the footage showed three other people were let into the home. Two minutes later, the doorbell camera captured four people running from the front of the house carrying trash bags and boxes, the affidavit states.

Investigators then tracked down phone records showing Poge was in the area when the shooting occurred. Police later searched Poge’s apartment and located a gun with his fingerprints on it, according to the affidavit.

An attorney for Poge did not immediately return a request for comment.

Contact the reporter at 463-214-7590.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man arrested in deadly June 2022 shooting