Man arrested in Kalispell standoff earns three-year sentence

Aug. 17—A 46-year-old Kalispell man earned a three-year stint with the state Department of Corrections for his role in a standoff in the city's downtown area late last year.

Jason Lewis Junkin pleaded guilty to a single count of felony criminal endangerment in Flathead County District Court in January after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison handed down the sentence March 9.

Allison also gave Junkin, who was previously convicted of criminal endangerment in 2011, credit for 123 days of time served.

An early morning argument between Junkin and his girlfriend in an apartment building on the 500 block of First Avenue West sparked the Nov. 7, 2022 standoff, according to court documents. The victim told authorities that Junkin, who lived in a different apartment in the same building, came to her home about 2 a.m. and shoved her to the ground, court documents said. He also allegedly pointed a gun at her.

Reviewing surveillance footage shot from within the building, investigators saw Junkin leave his apartment "with what appeared to be a firearm," court documents said.

By about 7 a.m. that morning, city officials sent out an alert announcing heavy police presence — including the regional SWAT — on First Avenue West. Authorities ultimately took Junkin into custody later that morning.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.