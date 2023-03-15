Man arrested in Kansas accused of raping Gainesville girl

Mar. 15—A man accused of sexually assaulting a Gainesville girl in 2020 was brought back to Hall County after fleeing to Kansas, according to authorities.

Felix Barragan, 45, of Hall County, was arrested in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff's Office.

He was booked in to the Hall County Jail Tuesday, March 14, where he remains with no bond.

Barragan was charged with raping and molesting the girl between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 15 of this year. Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said there were multiple assaults across that timespan but did not have a specific number.

Williams said Barragan, who was previously acquainted with the child, also showed the girl pornography.

One of the girl's relatives reported the alleged assaults to the Sheriff's Office after the girl told family members.

The investigators learned from the girl's family that Barragan had fled to the Johnson County area of Kansas.

Barragan was charged with three counts of rape, four counts each of sodomy and aggravated child molestation, 12 counts of sexual battery and two counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.