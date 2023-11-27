Man arrested in Kentucky in connection to Gwinnett County murder, police say

A man was arrested Sunday in Kentucky in connection with the murder of a Gwinnett County man last month.

Demetrick Davis, of Versailles, Kentucky, was arrested on Sunday by the Lexington Police Department, according to a news release.

Authorities said just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 16, officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Allen Street in Buford.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot sitting inside a parked vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The 43-year-old Davis has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Quentin Cantrell, of Buford.

Police are also searching for 33-year-old Rodericus Jackson, of Buford, in connection to Cantrell’s death.

Jackson has not been arrested yet. Police are charging him with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities have not specified how they connected Jackson to the investigation. It’s unclear if the men knew each other or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

