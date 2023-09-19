Man arrested in Kentucky for molestation charge in Madison County

A former Georgia resident was placed in the Madison County jail on Sunday charged with molesting a girl about five years ago.

Madison County sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Patton said 62-year-old Marty Fields is charged with molesting a girl under the age of 12 at a location in the Ila area.

Fields was known to the victim’s family and at the time of the alleged molestation in 2018 he had a Lavonia address, according to Patton.

“There was a history of sexual conduct with the child at that time of about a year,” Patton said.

The molestation allegations were reported to the sheriff’s office in 2021 and was assigned to an investigator, Patton said.

“Once the investigator had the case wrapped up and we were informed by the district attorney we had enough to prosecute, we got warrants,” he said.

By this time, Fields was living in Grayson, Kentucky, a small city in the northeastern end of the state.

Patton said the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested the suspect and Madison County deputies transported him back to Danielsville on Sunday.

He remained in jail Monday without bond.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: A Kentucky man is charged with child molestation in Madison County