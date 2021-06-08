Man arrested on kidnapping, confinement charges

Jun. 7—A 25-year-old Logansport man will appear in court at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, on charges of kidnapping and criminal confinement.

According to the Logansport Police Department, at around 6:34 p.m. Friday, June 4th, Clarence Joseph Brock was seen outside the Dutch Mill at 101 Burlington Ave. with another man following with his hands tied behind his back.

Once officers arrived on scene, they were advised by Brock that he was conducting a citizen's arrest. Earlier in the day, Brock had found the alleged victim at a house in the 1400 block of Aster Street. He told officers that he believed the 49-year-old victim had stolen jewelry and Brock was intending to make an arrest.

Brock allegedly made the man leave that house with him, traveling by bicycle to another location where Brock reportedly dropped off the jewelry and caused the other man to go to yet another residence.

At a home in the 600 block of Grove Street, Brock allegedly forced the man to perform chores around the house, even threatening not to let the man go unless he performed certain services, according to a police report, which stated that the victim allegedly was not permitted to go outside for an undisclosed amount of time.

Eventually, though, Brock left the residence with his victim, alerting the man that he was taking him to the police department. On the way there, Brock tied up the man's hands with a gray bungee cord, the report stated, adding that at one point the victim claimed that Brock punched him in the face with a closed fist.

The victim further stated that Brock allegedly threatened to kill him, according to the police department.

When the two reached the Dutch Mill, an employee witnessed the event and called 911. Officers arrived at the bar and took Brock into custody while releasing the man who had been tied up.

Brock's probable cause hearing was held Monday in Cass Superior Court 2. A no-contact order was issued and a bond has not been set, meaning he remains in the Cass County Jail.

He faces two Level 5 felonies: kidnapping with bodily injury and criminal confinement with bodily injury. He also has been charged with a Level 6 felony of intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.

