Man arrested for kidnapping, continuous family violence

Jan. 18—MIDLAND — Officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the residence of 29-year-old Zach Jack Smith and his common law wife around 5 p.m. Jan. 17.

It was reported that Smith physically assaulted his common law wife leaving her with severe injuries, a news release said. Smith then left the residence with their three children and her 11-month-old infant without her consent and to an unknown location.

After an AMBER alert was broadcast, the 11-month-old infant and the three children were found safe at a hotel room in Albuquerque, N.M. Smith was also at the hotel where he was taken into custody for kidnapping and continuous family violence, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

