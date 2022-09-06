Man arrested for kidnapping mother, 1-year-old child at Target

Less than a week after a woman and her one-year-old child were kidnapped at a Memphis target, a man was arrested for the crime, according to Memphis Police.

Police said that 25-year-old Will Hayes is one of two men who forced a mother and her child into a car at gunpoint and kidnapped the pair from a Target on Highway 64 on August 31, 2022.

Will Hayes, 25, was charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Hayes and the other man then drove the woman to a Regions Bank and forced her to withdraw $800, according to police.

Memphis Police said the woman and her child were released after withdrawing the money.

Authorities quickly put out a media release with pictures of the men wanted for the crime and several Crimestoppers tips came in, leading Memphis Police to identify Hayes as the owner of the vehicle used to take the mother and child, officials said.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, officers arrested Hayes after pulling him over in a gold Chevrolet Malibu Hatchback in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue, according to Memphis Police.

The second man involved in this kidnapping and robbery had still not been arrested at the time this article was published.

If you know who that second man is, Memphis Police urge you to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

