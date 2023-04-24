Man arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting DoorDash driver in Florida

A man was arrested Friday after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a DoorDash driver attempting to make a delivery.

Joseph Killins, 38, was arrested on kidnapping, sexual battery, and robbery for incidents that took place on April 18 to April 19, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.

On April 18, just after 11 p.m., Killins allegedly forced a female victim, in her early 20s, at gunpoint, back into her car as she was making a DoorDash delivery. He then forced her to drive to Belara Lakes Apartments where he “sexually battered” her, the spokesperson said.

The woman’s family, who tracked her phone, arrived and rescued her from the car.

Killins then fired multiple rounds, injuring another female while they attempted to save the primary victim, the spokesperson informed. He fled the scene shortly after firing his gun.

The next day, Killins was alleged to have beaten another woman, a female in her early 40s, inside Belara Lakes Apartments. He then stolen her backpack and headed to the Haven Waters Edge Apartment complex, according to the spokesperson.

During the investigation, detectives were led to Tampa Inn on East Busch Boulevard where Killins was arrested late Friday night.

Killiins was charged with Armed Kidnapping, Robbery with a Firearm, Armed Sexual Battery, and Aggravated Battery with a Weapon for the events on April 18.

He was additionally charged with Robbery for April 19.

Killins is currently being held at Orient Road Jail.