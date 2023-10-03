Man arrested for kidnapping a woman and taking her vehicle

A man has been arrested for reportedly kidnapping a woman and stealing her car in Phoenix early Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix Police Department.

At around 12 a.m., near 17600 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix police reported that a 30-year-old man, identified as Jiovany Acosta, arranged to meet with a female victim for a test drive of her vehicle.

The woman initially agreed to the test drive; however, during the drive, she began to feel frightened by Acosta and requested to be let out of the vehicle, which he refused to do.

According to the Phoenix police, Acosta drove the victim around for approximately an hour before eventually returning her to the original location. However, he drove away with her vehicle, leaving her without it.

The vehicle was located and stopped, and Acosta was arrested and refused to give his name over to the police, according to officers.

He was arrested as John Doe for charges including kidnapping until he was later identified while in custody.

Acosta's initial hearing will take place in Maricopa's Superior Court Tuesday at 8 p.m.

