Man arrested after killing 21-year-old man during shootout in DeKalb County, police say

A man was arrested after officers said he shot and killed a man after an argument turned into a shootout on March 29.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that 42-year-old Kali Smith was arrested at his home on April 4 for his involvement in the death of 21-year-old Torey Shepherd.

According to officers Smith was involved in an argument that led to a shootout on Kelly Street in Lithonia.

Smith was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault.

Smith was transported to the DeKalb County jail and is being held without bond.

