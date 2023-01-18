Man arrested in killing of 24-year-old woman during Christmas Day street takeover

A 28-year-old man was arrested last week in New Mexico in the death of a woman at a Christmas Day street takeover in Los Angeles, police officials announced Tuesday.

Dante Chapple Young was arrested Friday in Albuquerque in the killing of Elyzza Guajaca, 24, during the illegal street takeover. Los Angeles police said Young was from Orange County but didn't specify a city. They also didn't say whether Young was the driver of the vehicle that struck Guajaca and several others.

In late December, the Los Angeles Police Department announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to that driver's arrest.

Guajaca was watching the takeover at Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard along with about 100 other people when the driver of a Chevy Camaro lost control of the vehicle while performing stunts in the intersection.

The vehicle veered into the crowd and at least two people were thrown to the ground while another person was pinned between the vehicle and another object, possibly a pole.

The driver ran from the vehicle and fled, police said.

Guajaca was transported to a hospital but died of her injuries.

Young is being held in Albuquerque, where he is awaiting extradition to California.

