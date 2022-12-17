Man arrested after killing a 25-year-old at a party in Walls, MS, sheriffs say

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a birthday party in Walls, Mississippi on Saturday.

Deputies said it happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Rd in Walls.

A 25-year-old man identified as Christian Saulsberry was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department

Saulsberry was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Sheriffs said 24-year-old Mark McDaniel of Memphis was arrested at his house by Memphis Police Saturday afternoon.

McDaniel is charged with 2nd-degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County, according to a release.

This is an ongoing investigation.

