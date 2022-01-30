Man arrested in killing of 78-year-old man in Socorro supermarket parking lot

A fight in the parking lot of a Socorro supermarket on Saturday morning left one man dead and another jailed on a murder charge, El Paso County sheriff's officials said.

Chauhtemoc Sanchez Espinoza, 40, was arrested in connection with the death of 78-year-old Rogelio Gonzalez, sheriff's officials said.

About 10:20 a.m., Socorro police responded to a call of a fight in progress in the parking lot of the Vista Quality Market, 10005 Alameda Ave., officials said.

Chauhtemoc Sanchez Espinoza is accused of killing Rogelio Gonzalez, 78, in a fight Saturday in a supermarket parking lot in Socorro.

Officers arrived to find one man standing and the other dead on the ground. The homicide investigation was handled by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Sanchez Espinoza, who has blood on his face on his jail booking photo, was arrested on a murder charge and is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $1 million bond.

