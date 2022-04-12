Man arrested in killing of 80-year-old grandfather in Pierce County area of Frederickson

A man was arrested in the killing of his grandfather Tuesday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to a home near Military Road East and 50th Avenue Court East in Frederickson after a woman called 911 at 9:42 a.m., saying her son had killed his grandfather.

Deputies arrived and started making announcements over a loudspeaker for the man to come out of the house. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, complied and was taken into custody.

When deputies forced the home’s door open, an 80-year-old man was found dead inside.

Detectives and forensic investigators are at the scene.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

