Man arrested in killing of 80-year-old grandfather in Pierce County area of Frederickson
A man was arrested in the killing of his grandfather Tuesday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched to a home near Military Road East and 50th Avenue Court East in Frederickson after a woman called 911 at 9:42 a.m., saying her son had killed his grandfather.
Deputies arrived and started making announcements over a loudspeaker for the man to come out of the house. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, complied and was taken into custody.
When deputies forced the home’s door open, an 80-year-old man was found dead inside.
Detectives and forensic investigators are at the scene.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
