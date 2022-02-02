Man arrested in killing of Baltimore Police lieutenant’s husband

A man has been arrested in the killing of James Blue, an Amtrak conductor and husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant, city police said Wednesday.

Sahiou Kargbo, 18, has been charged with murder in the death of the 43-year-old Blue, who was fatally shot Jan. 25 outside a home in the 1400 block of Walker Ave. in Northeast Baltimore.

Kargbo is being held at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

This article will be updated.