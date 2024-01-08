A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Kierra Lane, police reported Monday.

Lane was found shot multiple times on West 34th Street Saturday, Covington police said. She died at the scene.

Mario Duran Payne was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday. He faces murder and weapons charges and will be brought back to Kenton County for trial.

Covington police are still investigating the killing. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested in killing of Kierra Lane in Covington