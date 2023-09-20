Man arrested in killing of L.A. County deputy may have been involved in road rage incidents

New details about the man arrested in connection with the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy were revealed as a memorial to honor the deputy took place on Tuesday.

Witnesses provided more details about the suspect, Kevin Salazar, 29, in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, on Sept. 16 in Palmdale.

The sheriff’s department confirms that on the same day Clinkunbroomer was killed, two people reported separate road rage incidents involving Salazar.

A memorial to honor Clinkunbroomer near the Central Park stairs in his hometown of Santa Clarita is growing Tuesday night as loved ones and community members arrive to pay tribute.

At the top of a hill, attendees can sign cards offering messages and condolences to the deputy’s family.

Memorial climb held for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Central Park stairs in Santa Clarita on Sept. 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Memorial climb held for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Central Park stairs in Santa Clarita on Sept. 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Memorial climb held for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Central Park stairs in Santa Clarita on Sept. 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Kevin Salazar, 29, was arrested in connection with the ambush-style slaying of an L.A. County Deputy on Sept. 16, 2023. (@satellited_zombie)

Kevin Salazar, accused of killing a Los Angeles County deputy, was taken into custody on Sept. 18, 2023. (Key News Network)

Kevin Salazar, accused of killing a Los Angeles County deputy, was taken into custody on Sept. 18, 2023. (Key News Network)

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. (LASD)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in an ambush shooting in Palmdale on Sept. 16, 2023. (Key News)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in an ambush shooting in Palmdale on Sept. 16, 2023. (Citizen)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in an ambush shooting in Palmdale on Sept. 16, 2023. (Key News)

A procession was held for a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in an ambush shooting in Palmdale on Sept. 16, 2023. (LASD)

“It’s sickening,” said Jennifer Diaz, a retired Burbank Police Officer. “It’s really sad. It’s really upsetting that’s today’s culture. We have to do something about it.”

Salazar was accused of ambushing and killing Clinkunbroomer as the deputy sat at a red light near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q. Clinkunbroomer was rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

After an hours-long SWAT standoff Monday morning, Salazar was taken into custody outside of his Palmdale home.

Salazar’s family said he struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia, that were exacerbated by not taking his medication.

Since his arrest, community members are waiting to see how L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón will prosecute the case.

“All eyes are watching to see how the DA is going to proceed on this,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Barger said she wants to see the suspect prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and that the suspect’s mental health struggles are “no excuse for what took place.”

“I’m not a lawyer, but I just want to make sure that the DA follows the law as it relates to prosecution and lets his prosecutors do their job,” Barger said.

A key piece of evidence in the case is a video showing a car pulling up to Clinkunbroomer’s patrol vehicle just before the shooting. Images of the vehicle were widely circulated, along with a $250,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Kevin Salazar’s vehicle being towed on Sept. 18, 2023 from his Palmdale home, believed to be involved in the killing of L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. (KTLA)

The DA’s office is now building the case against Salazar. They’ve towed his vehicle which is believed to be used in the shooting and confiscated several weapons from his home.

Community members said they want justice and that prosecutors need to step up.

“They need to do their job and bring some sense of justice to this,” said Melissa Mann, the organizer of Clinkunbroomer’s memorial. “Something absolutely needs to be done. No matter how harsh the punishment, nothing brings back this man to his fiancée and his family.”

KTLA reached to Gascón’s office and was told they were not providing any comment or information at this time.

Salazar’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.