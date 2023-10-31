Man arrested in killing at Orlando apartment, police say
Trevon Lamons, 25, was arrested Tuesday, accused of killing a man earlier this month at an apartment complex on Curry Ford Road, according to the Orlando Police Department.
On Oct. 12, police responded to reports of a loud disturbance at Dover Gardens Apartments. When they arrived, 34-year-old Dexter Owens was found shot and unconscious inside the doorway of the apartment. He died of his injuries.
Lamons was arrested for killing Owens and faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into a dwelling, a statement from an unsigned OPD spokesperson said.
Other details of the shooting were not released, and court records were not immediately available.