Man arrested in killings of couple, grandson at Georgia gun range
Phil Helsel
·1 min read

A Georgia man was arrested in connection with the killings of the owners of a Grantville shooting range and their teenage grandson last week, authorities said.

Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder in the April 8 slayings at the Lock, Stock and Barrel Shooting Range, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Friday night.

Killed at the family business were Tommy and Evelyn Hawk, both 75, and their grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk, 18, according to the GBI and family. They were shot to death, officials said, and around 40 guns were stolen.

Muse was arrested Friday, a spokesperson for the bureau said. More details about his arrest and the case and investigation were not released.

“This joint investigation remains active and ongoing,” the GBI statement said.

Muse was being held at the Coweta County Jail without bond, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The discovery of the bodies was made by a family member, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk, who is the son of the Hawks and the father of Luke Hawk.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk discovered the bodies of his parents and son after he could not reach them at the family business April 8 and went to check on them, he said Monday.

Grantville is around 40 miles southwest of College Park, an Atlanta area city.

