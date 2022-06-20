Man arrested after Kiski Township police say he choked and cut a woman

Police arrested a man they say cut a woman with a knife and choked her with an object.

The Kiski Township Police Department said they responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Florida Avenue in Apollo.

Officers arrived at around 8:38 p.m. They believe 49-year-old Shawn Haidze used a steak knife to begin cutting the victim’s wrists.

Haizde is being charged with strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. He is located in the Armstrong County Jail.

Police say the woman sustained minor injuries.

