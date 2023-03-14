Man arrested in Kissimmee killing of Osceola High football coach’s son

A 22-year-old man arrested in Orange County last week confessed to shooting a man to death Jan. 11 using a gun he stole days earlier, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Jaquari Walker is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Eric Pinellas Jr., the 30-year-old son of Osceola High School’s football coach, along with armed robbery, displaying a weapon during a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Police had been looking for Walker for months following Pinellas’ death, after he was suspected of stealing a gun from the Apollo Inn in Kissimmee just days before the shooting.

Court records show Walker at that time was out from jail after being arrested for cocaine possession, and an affidavit said he passed money to Pinellas, a friend, to bond him out, which didn’t happen.

After getting the gun, Walker met with Pinellas near the intersection of Bay and Cypress streets in the city’s north end, and shot him multiple times after a fight, according to an affidavit. Pinellas was found in a field when police arrived that night, telling them he didn’t know who shot him before dying of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Walker stayed in Central Florida as police investigated the case, and was arrested Wednesday after Orange County deputy sheriffs found him at a Dunkin Donuts in Orlando.

During his interview with KPD detectives, Walker confessed to taking the gun, though he said it was “in exchange for narcotics,” an affidavit said.

He also admitted to shooting Pinellas while showing detectives a scar from a bite mark on his face he said he got during the fight.

He’s in the Osceola County Jail without bond.

