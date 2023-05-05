Man arrested after Kitsap County woman found dead on Phoenix hiking trail

A man suspected of killing a former Kitsap County woman is in custody.

Lauren Heike was found dead on a popular north Phoenix, Arizona, hiking trail on Apr. 29.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect so they could track him down, and it appears to have worked.

Police say that Heike was attacked from behind and killed on the trail.

Investigators confirmed that a man was arrested at his apartment Thursday night, which is less than a mile from the trail where 29-year-old Heike’s body was found.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but detectives said he is 23 years old and was linked to the crime through DNA.

They also said the suspect stabbed Heike multiple times.

There was an outpouring of community support after the victim’s parents spoke on Wednesday.

“Our detectives have been working tirelessly on this brutal murder case of Lauren Heike. We know that not only this tragedy has affected the family, but it’s affected this neighborhood and the entire community. With the family courageously speaking (Wednesday) during our press conference, we received an outpouring of support and tips called in,” said Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

Police said the man who was taken into custody is the same person seen on a video clip released by police earlier this week.