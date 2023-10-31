Man arrested after knife incident reported on IUP campus

Oct. 31—INDIANA, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man was arrested Sunday after confronting Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police with a knife and charging at another individual in a parking lot.

State police indicated the suspect was dealing with mental health issues.

The suspect told police he took the knife to the parking lot and then dialed 911 himself to report a robbery, hoping police would "shoot him," state police wrote.

State police said an officer discharged a firearm after the 19-year-old man, who was dressed entirely in black attire, charged at another law enforcement officer, who was identified only as "Victim 1."

No one was struck by gunfire or injured in the incident, State Police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said Monday.

The knife-wielding man was struck by a stun gun and apprehended near the lot on Grant Street, police said.

The man faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and falsifying reports — in this case, reporting a robbery that did not occur.

Police later confirmed the call was made by the suspect's phone, Trooper Joshua Marsh wrote in an affidavit.

