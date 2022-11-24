Man arrested in knifepoint robbery in Bellingham

A 25-year-old man remained in Whatcom County Jail without bail after his arrest on robbery and theft charges in the Sunnyland neighborhood of Bellingham.

Mikayle Andrew Jacobs was being held on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft of items valued at less than $750, according to the jail bookings website.

“(Both victims) had items taken from them at knifepoint. The suspect was located a short distance away and booked into jail” on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to an entry at the Bellingham Police Department’s online activity log.

According to the online entry, the robbery occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street.