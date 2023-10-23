Man arrested after knifepoint Tesco robbery

BBC
A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing three shops and threatening staff at knifepoint.

Sussex Police said the first incident took place in Tesco Express, Goring-by-Sea, on Saturday morning.

The suspect - who is currently in custody - is reported to have demanded cash from the till and stolen £150.

He is also being held on suspicion of two further robberies at the Co-op and Salvington Food Centre, both on Salvington Road in Worthing, which took place the following day.

No one was harmed in the incidents and Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses.

