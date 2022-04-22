Man arrested after large amount of fentanyl seized in Butler County

A Sharonville man was arrested after officers found enough fentanyl to kill more than 500,000 people, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Lattimore, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs.

Lattimore’s arrest came after the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.), with the FBI and Middletown PD, executed search warrants at residences in Middletown and Sharonville.

Officers seized approximately 340 grams of methamphetamine, three pounds of fentanyl and $9,700 in cash. Deputies said the street value for the drugs was more than $160,000.

Lattimore was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail. Deputies said more charges may follow pending lab results.

“We will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to get these dealers behind bars and drugs off our streets,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement.



