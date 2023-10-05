Man arrested, large amount of meth seized from Ohio home

A large amount of methamphetamine, cash and other items were seized from a home in Logan County Wednesday evening.

A home in the 11000 block of Blackhawk Path was searched by the Logan County Unified Drug Task Force, according to a media release.

During the search task force members found a large amount of meth, more than 800 Suboxone pills, Marijuana, $2,470 dollars in cash, and a handgun.

David Mathews, 62, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated trafficking in meth.

The task force said after a lengthy investigation they believe Mathews is a large source for the distribution of meth into the Indian Lake region.

A number of additional charges are being forwarded to the Logan County Prosecutors Office, according to a media release.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is released.



